Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan Railways resumes Quetta train service after four days of suspension

Pakistan Railways Resumes Quetta Train Services After Four Days Of Suspension

QUETTA – Pakistan Railways has announced that train operation from Quetta for other cities of Punjab was restored to facilitate passengers.

The railways official said Jaffar Express departed from Quetta station for Peshawar at 9:00 am, adding that the train services for Chaman will remain suspended for today.

The train service from Quetta was restored after it was suspended for four days following a suicide attack near the ticket office at the Quetta Railway Station.

The suicide blast rocked the Quetta Railway Station on last Saturday, killing 27 people in the attack while dozens suffered injuries.

An official said over 50 people, including security officials, were injured in the attack. All the injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the attack, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reiterated the resolve to defeat terrorism with united efforts, as he visited Balochistan after the incident

In a statement, COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance against terrorism after the devastating suicide bombing at Quetta Railway Station that claimed the lives of at least 28 people and left 56 others injured.

General Munir attended the funeral prayers of the martyrs at Quetta Garrison. The ceremony was attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Balochistan’s Governor and Chief Minister, provincial ministers, as well as a host of military and civilian officials.

COAs emphasised that acts of terrorism would never be tolerated and vowed that the mission to eradicate terrorism would continue with full national resolve. The fight against terrorism requires the steadfast support of all Pakistanis, alongside the combined efforts of our military and civil institutions, COAS stated.

After attending funeral, Gen Asim Munir visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta, where he interacted with the injured victims of the blast. Many of the injured were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the explosion, which occurred as around 200 passengers were waiting on the platform.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 16 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD (US Dollar) USD 277.3 279
EUR (Euro) EUR 290.85 293.6
GBP (UK Pound Sterling) GBP 349.55 353.05
AED (U.A.E Dirham) AED 75.35 76
SAR (Saudi Riyal) SAR 73.65 74.2
USD-DD (US Dollar DD) USD-DD 277.3 279
USD-TT (US Dollar TT) USD-TT 277.3 279
AUD (Australian Dollar) AUD 181.25 181.43
BHD (Bahrain Dinar) BHD 731.21 739.21
CAD (Canadian Dollar) CAD 198.16 200.56
CNY (China Yuan) CNY 38.58 38.98
DKK (Danish Krone) DKK 39.58 39.98
HKD (Hong Kong Dollar) HKD 35.37 35.72
INR (Indian Rupee) INR 3.34 3.45
JPY (Japanese Yen) JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) KWD 894.99 904.49
MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) MYR 62.5 63.1
NZD (New Zealand Dollar) NZD 163.14 165.14
NOK (Norwegian Krone) NOK 24.78 25.08
OMR (Omani Riyal) OMR 715.66 724.16
QAR (Qatari Riyal) QAR 75.62 76.32
SGD (Singapore Dollar) SGD 206.27 208.27
SEK (Swedish Krona) SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF (Swiss Franc) CHF 311.45 314.25
THB (Thai Baht) THB 7.93 8.08

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search