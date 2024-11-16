Pakistan Railways resumes Quetta train service after four days of suspension

QUETTA – Pakistan Railways has announced that train operation from Quetta for other cities of Punjab was restored to facilitate passengers.

The railways official said Jaffar Express departed from Quetta station for Peshawar at 9:00 am, adding that the train services for Chaman will remain suspended for today.

The train service from Quetta was restored after it was suspended for four days following a suicide attack near the ticket office at the Quetta Railway Station.

The suicide blast rocked the Quetta Railway Station on last Saturday, killing 27 people in the attack while dozens suffered injuries.

An official said over 50 people, including security officials, were injured in the attack. All the injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the attack, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reiterated the resolve to defeat terrorism with united efforts, as he visited Balochistan after the incident

In a statement, COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance against terrorism after the devastating suicide bombing at Quetta Railway Station that claimed the lives of at least 28 people and left 56 others injured.

General Munir attended the funeral prayers of the martyrs at Quetta Garrison. The ceremony was attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Balochistan’s Governor and Chief Minister, provincial ministers, as well as a host of military and civilian officials.

COAs emphasised that acts of terrorism would never be tolerated and vowed that the mission to eradicate terrorism would continue with full national resolve. The fight against terrorism requires the steadfast support of all Pakistanis, alongside the combined efforts of our military and civil institutions, COAS stated.

After attending funeral, Gen Asim Munir visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta, where he interacted with the injured victims of the blast. Many of the injured were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the explosion, which occurred as around 200 passengers were waiting on the platform.