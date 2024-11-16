Aymen Saleem flaunts her baby bump in glamorous shoot

KARACHI – Aymen Saleem, the enchanting Pakistani actress who stole hearts with her debut “Chupke Chupke,” is expecting her first child with husband Kamran Malik,

Mother-to-be Aymen Saleem has flaunted her baby bump as she shared a slew of photos from her maternity photoshoot.

The ‘Paristan’ star took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos and she can be seen gently caressing her baby bump.

Several celebrities such as Hira Mani, Aiman Khan, and Sidra Niaz and fans have extended wishes to the couple on Instagram.

Aymen Saleem tied the knot with Kamran Malik in a joyous nikkah ceremony in Karachi on December 22, 2023 and photos of their event had gone viral on social media.

Aymen is the daughter of former cricket legend Saleem Yousef. The 25-year-old has a passion for the showbiz industry, which may have come naturally as she is the niece of the legendary singer Nazia Hassan.