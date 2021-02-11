Top military brass lauds NCOC role for containment of COVID-19

08:29 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
Top military brass lauds NCOC role for containment of COVID-19
RAWALPINDI – Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) lauded services of ‘National Command and Operation Centre’ (NCOC) which was established to synergize and articulate unified national effort for containment of COVID-19.

It was expressed during JCSC meeting held at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi while dilating upon latest situation of COVID-19.

General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee presided over the meeting which was attended by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff and senior officers from Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production and tri-services.

The forum discussed the emerging regional geo-strategic environment including the fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies / doctrines and operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.

The participants discussed the situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ & K) and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide all out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of IOJ & K in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The forum reaffirmed the resolve of Armed Forces to respond to entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner in line with comprehensive security strategy. The participants lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in fight against terrorism.  

At the end, Chairman JCSC lauded the jointness of the Pakistan Armed Forces in meeting all defence and security challenges.

