Pakistani child martyred, 7 injured in rocket attack from Afghanistan
09:08 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – A Pakistani child embraced martyrdom and seven other children were injured after terrorists fired five rockets from Afghanistan hitting areas across the border, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.
According to ISPR, the rockets hit the Lagharai sector and Sarakai Top in Bajaur at 2:50pm local time.
"A five-year-old minor resident of Mamund, Bajaur, embraced shahadat while seven minors including a girl got injured," the ISPR added.
