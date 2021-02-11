PAKvSA – Mohammad Rizwan becomes first Pakistani wicket-keeper to smash T20I ton

LAHORE – Mohammad Rizwan's splendid 104-run knock in first Twenty20 International match against South Africa made him second Pakistani player to hit ton in the fastest format of cricket as well all three formats.

Rizwan’s century has another distinction as it was the first saw by Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, the venue for the first match of the T20 series. He has also become the first-ever wicket-keeper of the country to score 100 in T20.

Rizwan with his maiden ton gave a push to hosts’ score as they had lost three wickets in ten overs. His century helped Pakistan set a respectable target of 170 runs for Protease.

The title of thrashing century in the shortest format of the cricket was first grabbed by Ahmad Shehzad in 2014 while playing against Bangladesh.

Social media users extended congratulations to the Pakistan batsman over his achievement;

