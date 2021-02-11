PAKvSA – Mohammad Rizwan becomes first Pakistani wicket-keeper to smash T20I ton
LAHORE – Mohammad Rizwan's splendid 104-run knock in first Twenty20 International match against South Africa made him second Pakistani player to hit ton in the fastest format of cricket as well all three formats.
Rizwan’s century has another distinction as it was the first saw by Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, the venue for the first match of the T20 series. He has also become the first-ever wicket-keeper of the country to score 100 in T20.
Pakistan players to score a century in T20Is!
Ahmad Shahzad 111* vs Bangladesh 30 Mar 2014
Mohammad Rizwan 104* vs South Africa TODAY

Rizwan with his maiden ton gave a push to hosts’ score as they had lost three wickets in ten overs. His century helped Pakistan set a respectable target of 170 runs for Protease.
First T20I centurion at the GSL!
Ladies and gentlemen, Mohammad Rizwan!
Ladies and gentlemen, Mohammad Rizwan! 👏

The title of thrashing century in the shortest format of the cricket was first grabbed by Ahmad Shehzad in 2014 while playing against Bangladesh.
Social media users extended congratulations to the Pakistan batsman over his achievement;
Century as a wicketkeeper in all three International formats:— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 11, 2021
Brendon McCullum
MOHAMMAD RIZWAN#PAKvSA
What a gem of a knock by Mohammad Rizwan, second Pakistani after Ahmed Shehzad to score a century in T20 Intl, most 7 sixes by a Pak batsman in T20 Intl#PAKvSA— Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) February 11, 2021
Don't underestimate the Power of Sir Don Rizwan😎— Ahmed Raza (@ahmedktweets) February 11, 2021
Btw Well Deserved century ❤️#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/R1WKQi0uKE
