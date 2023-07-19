Pakistan to face India on Sept 2
The schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is out with the tournament running from August 30 to September 17.
In the opening game of the 2023 Asia Cup in Multan, Pakistan will play Nepal. Six teams will compete in the fifty-over event, which will be split into two groups of three teams each.
Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka are in Group B, while Pakistan, India, and Nepal are in Group A. Pakistan will host four matches over two locations during the event, while Sri Lanka will host the other matches.
The iconic clash between India and Pakistan is set for September 2 in Kandy.
The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super 4s, beginning September 6.
The final will be played by the teams that occupy the top two spots at the end of the Super 4s on September 17 in Colombo.
30 Aug – Pakistan v Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan
31 Aug – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka
2 Sep – Pakistan v India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka
3 Sep – Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
4 Sep – India v Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka
5 Sep – Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
6 Sep – A1 v B2 (Super-4), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
9 Sep – B1 v B2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
10 Sep – A1 v A2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
12 Sep – A2 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
14 Sep – A1 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
15 Sep – A2 v B2, (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
17 Sep – Final - 1 v 2, R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
18 Sep – Final
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.
During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.
On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.
PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
