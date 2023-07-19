Search

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule announced – Teams, matches, venues, timetable

Pakistan to face India on Sept 2

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule announced – Teams, matches, venues, timetable
The schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is out with the tournament running from August 30 to September 17.

In the opening game of the 2023 Asia Cup in Multan, Pakistan will play Nepal. Six teams will compete in the fifty-over event, which will be split into two groups of three teams each.

Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka are in Group B, while Pakistan, India, and Nepal are in Group A. Pakistan will host four matches over two locations during the event, while Sri Lanka will host the other matches.

The iconic clash between India and Pakistan is set for September 2 in Kandy. 

 The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super 4s, beginning September 6. 

The final will be played by the teams that occupy the top two spots at the end of the Super 4s on September 17 in Colombo.

Asia Cup 2023 Fixtures

30 Aug – Pakistan v Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan

31 Aug – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka

2 Sep – Pakistan v India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka

3 Sep – Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

4 Sep – India v Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka

5 Sep – Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

6 Sep – A1 v B2 (Super-4), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

9 Sep – B1 v B2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

10 Sep – A1 v A2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

12 Sep – A2 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

14 Sep – A1 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

15 Sep – A2 v B2, (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

17 Sep – Final - 1 v 2, R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

18 Sep – Final

