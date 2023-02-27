Search

Spain achieve T20 history’s lowest target in just two balls

06:26 PM | 27 Feb, 2023
Spain achieve T20 history’s lowest target in just two balls
The Isle of Man have set an unwanted record by making lowest total in the history of the men’s T20 cricket while playing against Spain.

The team was bundled out by Spain for 10 runs on Sunday when its six players were dismissed for duck while Joseph Burrow was highest scorer with four runs. The whole team was removed in 8.4 overs.

Spain also set a record as he achieved the target in just two balls, wrapping up a 10-wicket victory in a bizarre contest.

“Crazy, just crazy,” Spain head coach Corey Rutgers told the Cricbuzz website. “It (the score) just went 4-4, 6-6. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

The six-match series was won by Spain with 5-0. Earlier, the record of lowest total was held by Sydney Thunder.

