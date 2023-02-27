Search

Sajal Aly opens up about her relationship with Shabana Azmi

Web Desk 07:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2023
Source: Instagram

Sajal Aly, a Pakistani actor, has emerged as an unbeatable force in the entertainment industry. From her debut in the sitcom Nadaaniyaan to her global debut in Mom, she continues to mesmerize viewers with her acting skills. During an interview with BBC Asian Network, Aly admitted that she still has a lot to achieve in life.

She confessed, "I'm generally very apprehensive about giving interviews because I feel like I haven't accomplished enough in life to narrate my story to others. I think I have a lot left to do." Aly added that she is like any other person and is searching for herself. She wants to know who she truly is. Hence, whenever she's acting, she believes that she can always perform better.

The Ye Dil Mera star also discussed her latest project, "What's Love Got To Do With It?" and the strong bond among the cast members. She expressed her gratitude for being part of such a remarkable film, saying, "I feel privileged to work on such a brilliant film."

Furthermore, she revealed that her relationship with Shabana Azmi, her co-star in the film goes beyond just a professional collaboration. "Shabana Azmi is more like a mother to me than a co-star," she said. Aly expressed her gratitude for working with such talented individuals and revealed that she has formed close friendships with her co-stars. Despite her success, Aly admitted to constantly striving to improve her craft and understand herself better.

On the work front, Sajal recently made headlines with her international project What’s Love Got To Do With It? produced by Jemima Goldsmith’s company. Aly also starred in a historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah.

