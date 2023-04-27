Zara Noor Abbas takes the internet by storm with her powerful vocals

Zara Noor Abbas is a name synonymous with immaculate talent, ethereal beauty, and an impressive acting career in Pakistan, but the diva has just begun to unravel her potential in front of the world of entertainment. Having previously garnered accolades for her soulful voice from a number of people, the 33-year-old star has decided to bless her 6 million fans with yet another video of herself singing in her melodious voice.

The Lamhay actress had previously revealed how she will "never be able to fathom" why she feels so "alive around/with music" and has been connecting more with musical instincts as she realized she "is music" herself. With yet another social media post showing the Dil Tera Hogaya star spreading magic with her vocals, the internet is in awe.

"The mountains called for it. Thank you for giving us music that transcends time and space like the magic of Love," the Chhalawa diva captioned the Instagram reel.

"Apologies for the lyrics - I forget the words but never the rhythm," she quipped.

Social media users loved the actress's singing skills as they flooded the comment section with praises.

Actress Maya Ali was also among the ones lauding the diva.

Known for her impeccable acting prowess in drama serials including Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, Deewar-e-Shab, Ehd-e-Wafa, Phaans, and Badshah Begum, Abbas was recently seen in Jhoom, Love Life Ka Law, and Parey Hut Love. She will next be seen in Aan.