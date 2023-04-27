Wahaj Ali wins hearts with adorable family pictures

Wahaj Ali has become a household name in the Pakistani entertainment industry for his incredible acting skills and on-screen presence. He has been a part of several hit projects this season and his popularity is only growing day by day.

One of his recent dramas, Tere Bin, has been a massive hit not just in Pakistan but also in other countries like India, Algeria, and Bangladesh. Fans eagerly wait for the show to air every week to see Wahaj Ali's exceptional performance as the male lead.

In his other ongoing drama, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Wahaj is winning hearts with his portrayal of Saad, a loving yet heartbroken character. Critics and viewers alike have praised his acting skills, making him one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Apart from his acting skills, Ali is also known for being a devoted family man. He often shares pictures of his wife and daughter on social media, and this Eid was no different.

He posted a picture of himself in white, while his wife and daughter twinned in sky blue, looking absolutely adorable together.

The comment section was flooded with heart emojis and compliments from fans and admirers.

On the work front, Ali was also seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.