Search

Lifestyle

Wahaj Ali wins hearts with adorable family pictures

Maheen Khawaja 10:14 PM | 27 Apr, 2023
Wahaj Ali wins hearts with adorable family pictures
Source: Instagram

Wahaj Ali has become a household name in the Pakistani entertainment industry for his incredible acting skills and on-screen presence. He has been a part of several hit projects this season and his popularity is only growing day by day.

One of his recent dramas, Tere Bin, has been a massive hit not just in Pakistan but also in other countries like India, Algeria, and Bangladesh. Fans eagerly wait for the show to air every week to see Wahaj Ali's exceptional performance as the male lead.

In his other ongoing drama, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Wahaj is winning hearts with his portrayal of Saad, a loving yet heartbroken character. Critics and viewers alike have praised his acting skills, making him one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Apart from his acting skills, Ali is also known for being a devoted family man. He often shares pictures of his wife and daughter on social media, and this Eid was no different.

He posted a picture of himself in white, while his wife and daughter twinned in sky blue, looking absolutely adorable together.

The comment section was flooded with heart emojis and compliments from fans and admirers.

On the work front, Ali was also seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.

Intimate scene in 'Tere Bin' featuring Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali vexes viewers

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah get candid about their family union

12:06 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

'Left Right': Ali Sethi and Shae Gill to release another song together

04:48 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Ali Sethi mesmerizes audience during Coachella's second weekend

03:57 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Jannat Mirza’s latest pictures break the internet

11:08 AM | 25 Apr, 2023

Intimate scene in 'Tere Bin' featuring Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali vexes viewers

08:47 PM | 23 Apr, 2023

Wahaj Ali goes into details about his choice to portray victim on-screen

01:09 PM | 22 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan win International Team Match in 62nd National Amateur Golf ...

10:30 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27 April, 2023

08:00 AM | 27 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 27, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290.3
Euro EUR 315.5 318.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,645 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,199.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: