Wahaj Ali wins hearts with adorable family pictures

Wahaj Ali has become a household name in the Pakistani entertainment industry for his incredible acting skills and on-screen presence. He has been a part of several hit projects this season and his popularity is only growing day by day.
One of his recent dramas, Tere Bin, has been a massive hit not just in Pakistan but also in other countries like India, Algeria, and Bangladesh. Fans eagerly wait for the show to air every week to see Wahaj Ali's exceptional performance as the male lead.
In his other ongoing drama, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Wahaj is winning hearts with his portrayal of Saad, a loving yet heartbroken character. Critics and viewers alike have praised his acting skills, making him one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.
Apart from his acting skills, Ali is also known for being a devoted family man. He often shares pictures of his wife and daughter on social media, and this Eid was no different.
He posted a picture of himself in white, while his wife and daughter twinned in sky blue, looking absolutely adorable together.
The comment section was flooded with heart emojis and compliments from fans and admirers.
On the work front, Ali was also seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 27, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288
|290.3
|Euro
|EUR
|315.5
|318.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,645 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,199.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
