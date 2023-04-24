Inside Komal Rizvi's intimate Barat ceremony

Komal Rizvi, a well-known Pakistani celebrity with a long-standing career in the media industry, has recently tied the knot in a lavish private family gathering in the USA. This marks her second marriage, and the lucky groom is S. Ali Uppal, a business tycoon with interests in Silicon Valley.
Rizvi first gained fame for her work on the project "Hawaayen" for PTV, which was followed by a string of hit songs. She also made a name for herself in the Indian media industry. Over the years, she has become a beloved figure in Pakistan's entertainment scene and has a loyal fan following.
Her wedding event was a private affair, attended by close family and friends. Rizvi looked stunning in a traditional red bridal outfit, adding to the festive ambience of the occasion. Many fans and well-wishers of the celebrity have taken to social media to congratulate her on this joyous occasion.
Taking to her Instagram, the Washmallay singer posted a heartfelt video of the event with the caption "With a heart overwhelmed with gratitude, love, joy and humility... I want to express how unbelievably blessed and special I feel to have these moments I can cherish in my mind and heart and soul till my last breath. Alhamdulillah ❤️ #blessedwedding #bestfamily"
The lovebirds looked stunning on their wedding day, dressed in their finest attire. Komal chose a traditional red Eastern outfit for the occasion, while the groom opted for a classic white sherwani. The newlyweds were a picture of elegance and sophistication, radiating happiness and love on their special day.
View this post on Instagram
Rizvi's fans expressed their excitement and congratulated the newlyweds in the comment section.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 24, 20230 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.5
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,374.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Karachi
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Quetta
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Attock
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Multan
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.