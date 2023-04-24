Inside Komal Rizvi's intimate Barat ceremony

Komal Rizvi, a well-known Pakistani celebrity with a long-standing career in the media industry, has recently tied the knot in a lavish private family gathering in the USA. This marks her second marriage, and the lucky groom is S. Ali Uppal, a business tycoon with interests in Silicon Valley.

Rizvi first gained fame for her work on the project "Hawaayen" for PTV, which was followed by a string of hit songs. She also made a name for herself in the Indian media industry. Over the years, she has become a beloved figure in Pakistan's entertainment scene and has a loyal fan following.

Her wedding event was a private affair, attended by close family and friends. Rizvi looked stunning in a traditional red bridal outfit, adding to the festive ambience of the occasion. Many fans and well-wishers of the celebrity have taken to social media to congratulate her on this joyous occasion.

Taking to her Instagram, the Washmallay singer posted a heartfelt video of the event with the caption "With a heart overwhelmed with gratitude, love, joy and humility... I want to express how unbelievably blessed and special I feel to have these moments I can cherish in my mind and heart and soul till my last breath. Alhamdulillah ❤️ #blessedwedding #bestfamily"

The lovebirds looked stunning on their wedding day, dressed in their finest attire. Komal chose a traditional red Eastern outfit for the occasion, while the groom opted for a classic white sherwani. The newlyweds were a picture of elegance and sophistication, radiating happiness and love on their special day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Rizvi (@komalrizviofficial)

Rizvi's fans expressed their excitement and congratulated the newlyweds in the comment section.