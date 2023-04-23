Inside Komal Rizvi's dreamy Dholki function

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani actress-singer Komal Rizvi who tied the knot to a US based businessman and took the internet by storm.
Rizvi, who has proven her mettle in both acting and singing industries, has now entered a new phase of life, and her friends and family are over the moon.
The Coke Studio singer has now shared candid moments from her dreamy dholki function with her darling husband wearing a traditional jora in yellow-golden hues. The couple also danced their hearts out.
For the unversed, Rizvi's husband is a US-based tech tycoon. S. Ali Uppal is the CEO and co-founder of a multi-billion dollar company in Silicon Valley. Uppal is reportedly one of the most influential men in the Trillion Dollar industry of Networks and 5G.
The actress's friend, Hassan Rizvi, shared a bunch of videos from the gorgeous bride's dholki function.
Rizvi was previously married to an abusive partner whom she divorced in 2019. In a podcast with Nadir Ali, the actress revealed that her tumultuous marriage of four years was marred by physical and emotional violence.
On the work front, Rizvi debuted as a singer with the song Bauji Bauji Bhangra Sade Naal Paoji. She then ventured into the drama industry with Hawaain in 1997, Lehrein Kabhi Kabhi, Teesra Peher, and Samandar Hai Darmiyan. She was recently seen in Tanaa Banaa, and Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 23, 20230 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Sunsday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,740.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Karachi
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Quetta
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Attock
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Multan
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
