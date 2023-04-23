Inside Komal Rizvi's dreamy Dholki function

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani actress-singer Komal Rizvi who tied the knot to a US based businessman and took the internet by storm.

Rizvi, who has proven her mettle in both acting and singing industries, has now entered a new phase of life, and her friends and family are over the moon.

The Coke Studio singer has now shared candid moments from her dreamy dholki function with her darling husband wearing a traditional jora in yellow-golden hues. The couple also danced their hearts out.

For the unversed, Rizvi's husband is a US-based tech tycoon. S. Ali Uppal is the CEO and co-founder of a multi-billion dollar company in Silicon Valley. Uppal is reportedly one of the most influential men in the Trillion Dollar industry of Networks and 5G.

The actress's friend, Hassan Rizvi, shared a bunch of videos from the gorgeous bride's dholki function.

Rizvi was previously married to an abusive partner whom she divorced in 2019. In a podcast with Nadir Ali, the actress revealed that her tumultuous marriage of four years was marred by physical and emotional violence.

On the work front, Rizvi debuted as a singer with the song Bauji Bauji Bhangra Sade Naal Paoji. She then ventured into the drama industry with Hawaain in 1997, Lehrein Kabhi Kabhi, Teesra Peher, and Samandar Hai Darmiyan. She was recently seen in Tanaa Banaa, and Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.