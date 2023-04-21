Search

Komal Rizvi ties the knot with CEO of a multi-billion dollar company in Silicon Valley

Maheen Khawaja 03:31 PM | 21 Apr, 2023
Komal Rizvi ties the knot with CEO of a multi-billion dollar company in Silicon Valley
Source: Komal Rizvi (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for Komal Rizvi, the talented singer and actor, who tied the knot with S. Ali Uppal, the CEO and co-founder of a multi-billion dollar company in Silicon Valley, who is known to be one of the most influential men in the Trillion Dollar industry of Networks and 5G.

Expressing her gratitude for all the blessings in life, Rizvi announced her marriage on Instagram and captioned her post with a solemn promise to always dream with her husband, celebrate with him, and walk beside him through whatever life may bring. She also shared her excitement for this new chapter in her life and the prospect of embarking on a new journey with the love of her life by her side.

This exciting news came as a pleasant surprise for fans who were delighted to see Rizvi's loved-up pictures from the private ceremony that took place on Friday.

The intimate event was attended only by close friends and family, and the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful in an all-silver embroidered lehenga made by her own mother. She flaunted her heavy intricate jewellery with her hair up in a sleek bun and showed off her stunning emerald ring covered with diamond studs. The groom, on the other hand, opted for a classic white suit and a textured blue shirt.

"Here is a solemn promise; to always dream with you, celebrate with you, and walk beside you through WHATEVER life may bring. InshAllah ❤️" captioned the Baujee crooner.

Her brother, Hassan Rizvi posted an edit capturing the singer's nikkah ceremony with the caption: "I wish I had the words to express what I’m feeling…Feeling happy to see Komal finding a man who truly understands and appreciates every aspect of her. And the sadness of seeing her go. May Allah always look over you and protect you two. May all your moments be filled with the joy you deserve. Congratulations my sweet, beautiful and loving sister. U will always be the glue to our family. Mubarak to the entire Rizvi Clan."

 

The couple received an outpouring of congratulations and well wishes from both fans and celebrities alike, who expressed their joy and excitement for the couple's new journey together.

Rizvi's journey to finding love has not been an easy one, as she was previously in an abusive marriage from which she got a divorce. She recently spoke candidly about her experiences in a podcast, revealing that her marriage was plagued by abuse and manipulation from her husband. Despite trying her best to make the marriage work, she suffered in silence for four years, unaware of the line that should not be crossed in any relationship.

Rizvi also expressed regret for wasting her prime years on someone who was not deserving of her love and care. She revealed the lack of support she received from the authorities in Oman, where she was living with her husband at the time. However, Rizvi's resilience and determination helped her to overcome this difficult period in her life and emerge even stronger.

Apart from her successful music career, Rizvi has acted in a number of hit TV shows on PTV and has also hosted popular shows such as Karachi Nights With Komal and Mornings With Komal. She is also an entrepreneur with her skincare line called TrulyKomal.

Komal Rizvi opens up about her abusive marriage and divorce

