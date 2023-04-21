Search

Ali Noor sends a defamation notice to singer Maha Ali Kazmi

Maheen Khawaja 04:02 PM | 21 Apr, 2023
Ali Noor, the lead vocalist of Noori, has sent a legal notice to fellow singer Maha Ali Kazmi for her accusations of professional misconduct and harassment against him.

Kazmi had accused Noor of calling her for a Coke Studio audition and then interrupting her with belittling comments during the audition. She also claimed that he had invited her to a hotel room to discuss the possibility of collaborating on an album but that nothing of substance was discussed. Kazmi further alleged that Noor had psycho-analysed her and advised her to take drugs. She called him a "sexual predator" and accused him of sabotaging her audition.

Noor, through his legal representative, has issued a formal notice to Kazmi on Instagram demanding an immediate apology and retraction of the allegations made against him.

The notice specifies a three-day period for Kazmi to comply with the demands failing which Noor will pursue legal action against Kazmi. Noor has instructed his legal team to initiate appropriate civil proceedings, including a defamation suit, and claim damages of Rs65,000,000. Additionally, he has warned Kazmi that if he fails to comply with the notice, criminal proceedings will also be initiated against her, including an FIR at FIA, Cyber-crime Wing. Kazmi will be solely responsible for any costs and risks involved in such proceedings.

This is not the first time Noor has been accused of harassment. Last year, journalist Ayesha Binte Rashid accused him of being a sexual harasser and predator. Noor had denied the allegations and called them a mockery of the MeToo movement.

Maha Ali Kazmi accuses Ali Noor of sexual harassment during Coke Studio audition

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

