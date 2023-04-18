Maha Ali Kazmi accuses Ali Noor of sexual harassment during Coke Studio audition

Pakistani singer Maha Ali Kazmi has made serious allegations against the well-known vocalist of the Noori Band, Ali Noor, accusing him of sexual harassment, causing a stir on social media platforms.

In a series of Instagram videos, Maha accused him of pressuring her to take drugs during her audition for Coke Studio, after he contacted her office in Lahore. She has also claimed that Ali Noor sabotaged her audition and made inappropriate advances towards her.

However, her audition was disrupted by Ali Noor, who repeatedly interrupted her and asked an inappropriate question, "Will you sing with your own key or will we have to give you the key?" This behaviour made her uncomfortable and frustrated. She expressed her disappointment with Noor, stating that he should be ashamed of sabotaging her audition.

She also shared that Noor asked her to come to Lahore and let him mould her into the shape he desires. Despite not being famous, Maha stated that she is content that she did not compromise her self-respect for work.

Maha went on to call Ali Noor a sexual predator who preys on young women who cross his path.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Noor has faced such allegations. In February of last year, a female journalist named Ayesha Binte Rashid accused him of sexually harassing her in a professional setting. Noor then shared an apology on his Instagram story and tagged Ayesha for clarity.

Later, the father-of-two also announced that his band is back in action.