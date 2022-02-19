After 'deep deliberation', Ali Noor publicly apologises for harassing journalist

Ali Noor, the lead vocalist of band Noori, has been under fire ever since journalist Ayesha Binte Rashid called him out for sexual harassment.

Responding to the claims, the singer has now issued a public apology after 'deep deliberation' and is asking for forgiveness.

Taking to the Instagram story, the father-of-two has shared an apology and tagged Ayesha for clarity.

"Dear @balancingbinte [Ayesha Binte Rashid], After deeply deliberating various responses, I came to the conclusion that the only right response is that I am truly deeply sorry. I cannot fathom your pain and only apologise once again."

"I am not an ill-intentioned person and am definitely a work in progress. I hope that you can find some relief in my apology. Baaqi Allah Malik," he concluded.

Earlier, Pakistani journalist Ayesha Binte Rashid accused Noor of sexual harassment. She shared snaps of a WhatsApp chat she had with the singer in which she accused him of being a ‘predator’.

“You emotionally manipulated me and what happened in the back of my car while driving to the airport was sexual harassment. You’re a sexual harasser and a predator."