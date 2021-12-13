Alizeh Shah sets internet on fire with killer dance moves

The Hum Bridal Couture Week 2021's Day 3 reflected a gorgeous amalgamation of eastern bridal wear and formal fashion and needless to say, the dazzling extravaganza was a glitzy show of hues and designs.

However, ace designer Nisa Hussain's show saw a hiccup for Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah who tripped after a stunning dance performance.

Adorning a beautiful ivory gown, the Ehd e Wafa star and legendary singer Shazia Manzoor showcased killer dance moves and unmatchable energy whilst setting the ramp on fire.

Shortly after dancing their heart out, the 21-year-old actor awkwardly ended up slipping on the ramp.

Despite the fact that Alizeh could not maintain her balance, Shah and Shazia kept their cool and got up graciously while laughing it off.

Shazia who aided the young actor to get up the floor also picked her in the air to cheer up. The sweet gesture and dance are winning hearts on the internet.

On the work front, Alizeh is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.