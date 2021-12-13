Sheikh Rashid’s spokesperson rejects heart attack rumours

ISLAMABAD – Sheikh Rashid's spokesperson on Monday rejected reports claiming that the federal interior minister suffered a heart attack.

Following the rumors on social media, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Muslim League leader clarified that Rashid had not suffered a heart attack.

His spokesperson addressing the rumors said the minister is completely fine and spreading such information without verifying it first is irresponsible behavior.

@ShkhRasheed اہم اطلاع / تردید



وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد سے منسوب ہارٹ اٹیک کی خبر میں کوئی حقیقت نہیں ہے ۔ ترجمان



وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد الحمد اللہ مکمل صحتمند ہیں۔ ترجمان



ایسی ہیجان پیدا کرنے والی خبریں بلا تصدیق جاری کرنا غیر ذمہ دارانہ عمل ہے۔ ترجمان — Faisal Niaz 🇵🇸 (@FaysalNayaz) December 13, 2021

The clarification comes after rumors claimed that the seasoned politician was hospitalized due to a cardiac arrest.

The news is of 2019 when Rashid was admitted to a hospital after he complained about pain in his chest. He was later discharged after a medical examination.