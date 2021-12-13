Sheikh Rashid’s spokesperson rejects heart attack rumours
04:15 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
Sheikh Rashid's spokesperson rejects heart attack rumours
ISLAMABAD – Sheikh Rashid's spokesperson on Monday rejected reports claiming that the federal interior minister suffered a heart attack.

Following the rumors on social media, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Muslim League leader clarified that Rashid had not suffered a heart attack.

His spokesperson addressing the rumors said the minister is completely fine and spreading such information without verifying it first is irresponsible behavior.

The clarification comes after rumors claimed that the seasoned politician was hospitalized due to a cardiac arrest.

Sheikh Rasheed hospitalised with chest pain 01:26 PM | 18 Nov, 2019

RAWALPINDI - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has been admitted to a hospital after he complained ...

The news is of 2019 when Rashid was admitted to a hospital after he complained about pain in his chest. He was later discharged after a medical examination.

