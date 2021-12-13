Sheikh Rashid’s spokesperson rejects heart attack rumours
Share
ISLAMABAD – Sheikh Rashid's spokesperson on Monday rejected reports claiming that the federal interior minister suffered a heart attack.
Following the rumors on social media, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Muslim League leader clarified that Rashid had not suffered a heart attack.
His spokesperson addressing the rumors said the minister is completely fine and spreading such information without verifying it first is irresponsible behavior.
@ShkhRasheed اہم اطلاع / تردید— Faisal Niaz 🇵🇸 (@FaysalNayaz) December 13, 2021
وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد سے منسوب ہارٹ اٹیک کی خبر میں کوئی حقیقت نہیں ہے ۔ ترجمان
وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد الحمد اللہ مکمل صحتمند ہیں۔ ترجمان
ایسی ہیجان پیدا کرنے والی خبریں بلا تصدیق جاری کرنا غیر ذمہ دارانہ عمل ہے۔ ترجمان
The clarification comes after rumors claimed that the seasoned politician was hospitalized due to a cardiac arrest.
Sheikh Rasheed hospitalised with chest pain 01:26 PM | 18 Nov, 2019
RAWALPINDI - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has been admitted to a hospital after he complained ...
The news is of 2019 when Rashid was admitted to a hospital after he complained about pain in his chest. He was later discharged after a medical examination.
- Harry Potter at GCU07:07 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- First patient of Omicron variant dies in UK06:52 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Israeli PM meets crown prince on maiden UAE visit with Iran on agenda06:09 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
-
- Nora Fatehi turns up the heat with new mermaid bold photos05:15 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Katrina Kaif pens a heartwarming note for her sisters05:50 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021