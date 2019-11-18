Sheikh Rasheed hospitalised with chest pain
Web Desk
01:26 PM | 18 Nov, 2019
RAWALPINDI - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has been admitted to a hospital after he complained about pain in his chest, on Monday.

The minister was meeting people at Lal Haveli, residence as well as the political centre for the politician when he felt pain in the heart.

He was immediately shifted to the hospital where a medical investigation is underway. 

On 18 August 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally announced his federal cabinet structure and Ahmad was named as Minister for Railways.

He is head of Awami Muslim League and coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Center. 

