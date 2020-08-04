Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ is No. 1 on Billboard's charts with a blockbuster debut week

Taylor Swift is top of her game as her winning streak continues.

Her eighth album Folklore continues to smash several chart records following its release last week.

Folklore is ruling at the top of the Billboard 200 earlier this week, marking her seventh chart-topping album in America, while the record's trailer single Cardigan debuts at the summit of the Hot 100 today, her sixth chart-topping song. The track came in with 34 million US streams and 71,000 downloads sold in the last few days of July.

That's not it. According to her label, Republic Records, Swift sold 1.3 million copies of the new album within 24 hours of the release. As well as the major sales feat, the singer busted the record for the biggest first-day album streams for a female artist, with 80.6 million total streams.

Within a day, Folklore became the most-streamed pop album on Apple Music.

