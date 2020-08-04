PM Imran releases new Pakistan map that includes occupied Kashmir
06:17 PM | 4 Aug, 2020
PM Imran releases new Pakistan map that includes occupied Kashmir
ISLAMABAD - In a historic movie, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday released fresh and official political map of Pakistan, showing the whole of Indian occupied Kashmir as part of the country. 

Earlier, the map was approved by the federal cabinet in a meeting held earlier today. 

The release of the new map comes a day before Pakistan and whole Kashmiris are set to observe “Day of Exploitation” to protest abrogation of Article 370 by India on August 5 last year to revoke the special status of the occupied Kashmir. 

Addressing the event, the prime minister said that all Pakistan and Kashmir leaders have thrown weight behind the new political map of the country. 

He called for resolving the Kashmir issued by implementing UN Security Council’s resolutions regarding right to self-determination. 

The premier also called it a historic day as it represents the ambition of Pakistanis. 

