Newborn girl survived miraculously after being thrown off second floor in Karachi
Web Desk
06:51 PM | 4 Aug, 2020
KARACHI – In a heart-wrenching incident, a newborn girl was thrown off the second floor a building in Karachi, but she miraculously remained safe. 

The brutal incident happened in Manzoor Colonry where the child has been suffering on the street helplessly for several hours, local media reported. 

Later, the infant was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where she miraculously survived. Cheepa foundation has taken the girl into its custody for his look after. 

Taking action, police have arrested a man and woman from the building. Investigation into the case in underway. 

Police told that the child was born at 4am that day and was thrown after a few hours of her birth. 

Police suspect the newborn was thrown off the building after an argument sparked following her father’s refusal to accept her as his daughter. 

