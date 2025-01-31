Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Profit rate on various savings schemes reduced in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has revised down the profit rate on various savings schemes after the State Bank of Pakistan reduced the interest rate by one percent to 12%.

However, there has been no change in the profit rate for Special Savings Certificates, Sarwa Islamic Term Accounts, and Sarwa Islamic Savings Accounts.

A notification issued by the directorate said the profit rate on Regular Income Certificates has been reduced from 12% per annum to 11.88% per annum.

The profit rate on Behbood Savings Certificates has been decreased from 13.92% to 13.68%, and similarly, the profit rate on Pensioners’ Certificates has also been slashed from 13.92% to 13.68% per annum.

Likewise, the profit rate on Shaheed Families Welfare Accounts has been decreased from 13.92% per annum to 13.68%, while the profit rate on 3-month Short Term Certificates has been reduced from Rs3,190 to Rs2,810 on investment of per Rs100,000.

The profit rate on 6-month Short Term Certificates has been reduced from Rs6,370 to Rs5,660 per Rs100,000 investment. The rate on 1-year Short Term Certificates has been reduced from Rs12,380 to Rs11,380.

The profit rate on Savings Accounts has been reduced from 13.50% to 11.50% per annum.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 31 January 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

