Pakistan’s President House turns blue to mark World Children’s Day
ISLAMABAD – The building of the Aiwan-e-Sadr [President House] was illuminated with blue lights on Friday in connection with the World Children’s Day annually celebrated on November 20.
“Aiwan-e-Sadr’s building is hued blue in connection with Universal Children’s Day i.e., 20 November 2021,” according to the official Twitter handle of the President of Pakistan.
Last year too, all the landmark buildings including the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Parliament House, Supreme Court of Pakistan and Pakistan Monument went blue to mark the day.
In his messages on the occasion of World Children’s Day, President Dr Arif Alvi said the PTI government is striving to ensure that every child receives a quality education and healthcare and none of them is discriminated on the basis of his or her ethnicity, religion, or gender.
Pakistan vows to build a better future for its children, he said, adding that the government remains committed to protecting every child from poverty, violence, and abuse.
Dr Alvi also pledged to protect children from the extreme effects of climate change. He said in order to rebuild ourselves it is extremely important to work collectively and the media, community, parents and children themselves come together and play their constructive role in the national effort to improve the lives of children in Pakistan.
