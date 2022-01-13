Education minister’s meeting on schools' closure postponed

ISLAMABAD – Country’s education minister’s meeting about the closure of educational institutions amid Covid resurgence postponed till next week.

A notification issued by the Federal Education Ministry cited that the 34th meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Minister's Conference (IPEMC), which was scheduled to be held at 11 am today, has been postponed.

The notification did not mention the next date for the meeting as it said that the next date of the Inter-Provincial Education Minister's Conference will be communicated later.

Earlier, education ministers were scheduled today to decide the fate of schools in wake of the rising Covid cases in the South Asian country. The ministers were also supposed to discuss the provision of quality textbooks in the academic year 2022 and interprovincial coordination regarding the timely provision of NOCs for textbooks.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is seeing an upward trend in Covid cases as the country recorded more than 3,000 fresh cases over the last 24 hours, marking it the highest in nearly the past four months.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry said the federal cabinet was informed that the Covid positivity ratio had doubled in the country. “Despite this, it is our resolve that we absolutely not impose a lockdown in Pakistan. Our economy cannot bear the burden of another lockdown,” he said.