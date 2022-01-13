Education minister’s meeting on schools' closure postponed
Share
ISLAMABAD – Country’s education minister’s meeting about the closure of educational institutions amid Covid resurgence postponed till next week.
A notification issued by the Federal Education Ministry cited that the 34th meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Minister's Conference (IPEMC), which was scheduled to be held at 11 am today, has been postponed.
The notification did not mention the next date for the meeting as it said that the next date of the Inter-Provincial Education Minister's Conference will be communicated later.
Earlier, education ministers were scheduled today to decide the fate of schools in wake of the rising Covid cases in the South Asian country. The ministers were also supposed to discuss the provision of quality textbooks in the academic year 2022 and interprovincial coordination regarding the timely provision of NOCs for textbooks.
Pakistan takes decision on schools tomorrow as ... 10:35 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will hold a meeting tomorrow (Thursday) ...
Meanwhile, Pakistan is seeing an upward trend in Covid cases as the country recorded more than 3,000 fresh cases over the last 24 hours, marking it the highest in nearly the past four months.
Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry said the federal cabinet was informed that the Covid positivity ratio had doubled in the country. “Despite this, it is our resolve that we absolutely not impose a lockdown in Pakistan. Our economy cannot bear the burden of another lockdown,” he said.
Pakistan sees sharp rise in Covid cases with over ... 09:29 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 3,019 new Covid cases taking the total tally of infections to 1,312,267, National ...
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Education minister’s meeting on schools' closure postponed10:51 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan urges Spain to help avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan10:26 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Comedian Ali Gul Pir gets engaged to Azeemah Nakhoda, here’s a ...09:52 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan sees sharp rise in Covid cases with over 3,000 new infections09:29 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:07 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Whose cash is it? Hareem Shah denies money-laundering charges in DP ...11:59 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Celebrities join Nida Yasir at brother's wedding09:25 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Hareem Shah faces money laundering probe after video with loads of ...06:40 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021