Pakistan takes decision on schools tomorrow as fifth covid wave intensifies

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will hold a meeting tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss whether schools be closed in the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country.

A notification issued by the minister states that the 34th meeting of the Provincial Education Minister's Conference (IPEMC) is scheduled to be held at 11am.

It will be chaired by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood and attended by provincial education ministers.

The meeting will also discuss other issues that include:

Interprovincial consultation for timely provision of quality textbooks in the academic year 2022

Interprovincial coordination regarding the timely provision of NOCs for textbooks

Any other agenda with the permission of the chair.

It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting will be held through video conference.

Coronavirus Situation in Pakistan

Pakistan reported more than 2,000 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours after a period of nearly four months.

According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 13 people lost their lives amid the fifth wave of the novel coronavirus while 2,074 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio increased to 4.70 percent as the Omicron variant continues to push infection rates. In the alarming trend, the overall toll has now surged to 28,987 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,309,248.