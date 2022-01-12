PM Imran receives security briefing at ISI headquarters
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters where he was given a briefing on the country's national security and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.
During the visit, he was accompanied by key federal ministers while Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present on the occasion.
According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Director General ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum welcomed the delegation at the agency’s headquarters.
“A comprehensive briefing followed by a discussion on national security and regional dynamics with a focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan was held," the PMO statement said.
PM Imran Khan appreciated the services of Inter-Services Intelligence for national security, stability, and prosperity and expressed satisfaction over the professional preparedness to safeguard Pakistan's national interests, it added.
Air Chief Marshal Sidhu calls on PM Imran (VIDEO) 03:49 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on ...
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- PM Imran receives security briefing at ISI headquarters11:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan takes decision on schools tomorrow as fifth covid wave ...10:35 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- 15 hotels sealed in Murree for overcharging tourists in snowstorm10:10 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Huawei partners with Diwan International to hold Fusion Solar Summit ...09:53 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Punjab assures foolproof security for PSL 7 matches09:45 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Hareem Shah faces money laundering probe after video with loads of ...06:40 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari face backlash on PDA-packed videos from their ...06:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Sunny Leone delights fans with glimpses of Maldives trip05:15 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021