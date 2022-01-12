PM Imran receives security briefing at ISI headquarters

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters where he was given a briefing on the country's national security and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

During the visit, he was accompanied by key federal ministers while Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present on the occasion.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Director General ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum welcomed the delegation at the agency’s headquarters.

“A comprehensive briefing followed by a discussion on national security and regional dynamics with a focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan was held," the PMO statement said.

PM Imran Khan appreciated the services of Inter-Services Intelligence for national security, stability, and prosperity and expressed satisfaction over the professional preparedness to safeguard Pakistan's national interests, it added.