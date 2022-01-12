Air Chief Marshal Sidhu calls on PM Imran (VIDEO)
Air Chief Marshal Sidhu calls on PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

A statement issued by Director-General Public Relations Air Force said Prime Minister Imran Khan commended the efforts of the Pakistan Air Force in maintaining peace in the country.

The premier held a meeting with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar in the Prime Minister's house. Both sides discussed professional matters pertaining to the air defense of the country.

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new ... 05:30 PM | 17 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the name of Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar as new chief of the ...

