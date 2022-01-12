Air Chief Marshal Sidhu calls on PM Imran (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.
A statement issued by Director-General Public Relations Air Force said Prime Minister Imran Khan commended the efforts of the Pakistan Air Force in maintaining peace in the country.
12 January, 2022: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today.— DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) January 12, 2022
Professional matters pertaining to air defence of the country were discussed in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/aZDiguTnLz
The premier held a meeting with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar in the Prime Minister's house. Both sides discussed professional matters pertaining to the air defense of the country.
