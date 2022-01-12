Air Chief Marshal Sidhu calls on PM Imran (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

A statement issued by Director-General Public Relations Air Force said Prime Minister Imran Khan commended the efforts of the Pakistan Air Force in maintaining peace in the country.

12 January, 2022: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today.



Professional matters pertaining to air defence of the country were discussed in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/aZDiguTnLz — DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) January 12, 2022

The premier held a meeting with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar in the Prime Minister's house. Both sides discussed professional matters pertaining to the air defense of the country.