Spotify teams up with Coke Studio to celebrate Pakistani music
KARACHI – The world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service joins forces with the sound of the nation, Coke Studio Pakistan, to launch an official Coke Studio: Pakistan destination dedicated to 2022’s much-awaited music show.
Under this partnership, Spotify is now the official music streaming partner for Coke Studio Pakistan this year. With this inked in, the artists of Coke Studio Pakistan will have a place to share their music with Spotify’s 381 million users and connect with a global audience across 184 markets.
Starting today, Spotify will be home to an immersive musical experience celebrating Season 14 of Coke Studio Pakistan coupled with all previous seasons. Available for Free and Premium users on mobile and desktop Spotify app, the collaboration between the two music culture powerhouses brings users the content they love, making it easier than ever to listen to their favorite tracks from the wildly popular format. The destination features a variety of playlists including: Coke Studio Pakistan,Women of: Coke Studio Pakistan, Best of: Coke Studio Fusion, Best of: Coke Studio Sufi, Best of: Coke Studio Pakistan and more.
Khan FM, Artists and Label Partnerships for Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Spotify said, “We are extremely excited to be a partner on the journey of Coke Studio Pakistan’s latest season. Coke Studio is a household name across Pakistan and has cultivated the love for different genres at a regional level year after year. As their official music streaming partner, we look forward to creating a memorable and enhanced listening experience for our Pakistani and South Asian listeners as they browse through our collaborative destination.”
Fahad Ashraf, VP Coca-Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan said: “This season, Coke Studio is coming back in a brand new avatar, celebrating Pakistani culture synced with Gen-Z. We see the Spotify partnership as the perfect medium to bring this fresh Pakistan fusion to listeners globally.”
The season is set to air from 14th January on television channels in Pakistan and you can check out the destination here, which is available in the United Kingdom, United States, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Japan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.
