Ahsan Khan and Hiba Bukhari pair up for an upcoming drama

Web Desk
04:07 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
Ahsan Khan and Hiba Bukhari pair up for an upcoming drama
Pakistani heartthrob Ahsan Khan and the gorgeous actress Hiba Bukhari are all set to feature in an upcoming drama.

The fresh onscreen pairing couple has created havoc and the drama buffs can’t wait to see what’s in store.

Dishing out the details of the upcoming drama, Ahsan Khan spilled the beans at his talkshow Time Out with Ahsan Khan where Sarwat Gilani and Meherbano were invited as guests.

The Udaari actor revealed about his upcoming project where the Churails actor is also the part of the cast and the drama shed light on the Pakhtun culture.

Directed by Ali Faizan, the upcoming project will be for 7th Sky Entertainment. Moreover, he informed that the play was shot in Swat.

Moreover, the star-studded cast includes Rehan Shaikh, Shahzad Sheikh, Haris Waheed, Syed Jibran, Hiba Bukhari, Maherbano, Farhan Aly Agha and many more.

On the work front, Hiba has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Berukhi while Ahsan Khan has been lauded for his spectacular performance in the drama serial Qissa Meherbano Ka.

