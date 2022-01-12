'Lala ney dil jeet liya' - Ushna Shah showers compliments on Shahid Afridi
Pakistani cricket star Shahid Afridi has always won people's heart with his incredible sports skills, humanitarian nature and larger than life persona.
The latest to join the Afridi admirer bandwagon is none other than Pakistani actress Ushna Shah who was left in awe of the superstar's humble persona.
Taking to Instagram, the Bashar Momin star revealed that she met the star cricketer on a flight but she sang praises of his stardom and down to earth sweet nature.
On a flight with @SAfridiOfficial bhai. Hands down the biggest star in Pakistan yet so humble. Blessed me with encouragement & duas & SO gracious & kind to everyone who would come up to him, especially children.
Lala ney dil jeet liya ???????? ????— Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) January 11, 2022
"On a flight with Shahid Afridi bhai. Hands down the biggest star in Pakistan yet so humble, Blessed me with encouragement & duas ", wrote the Balaa star.
"SO gracious & kind to everyone who would come up to him, especially children.", wrote the Parizaad star. Lala ney dil jeet liya.", the 31-year-old concluded.
On the work front, Shah's portrayal of a strong resilient woman in the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has created a benchmark and is being loved by the fans.
