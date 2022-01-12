Sunny Leone delights fans with glimpses of Maldives trip
Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is surely documenting her travelling diaries enthusiastically as she spends gala time in the Maldives.
Keeping her massive fan following updated, the 40-year-old star shared glimpses of her vacation to the picturesque country on her social media handles.
Together with her sons, Sunny is having the time of her life as she shares a chilling yet exciting video that has stormed the internet.
In the aforementioned video, the One Night Stand actor can be seen feeding sharks as she wrote, “Love this place!! Free safe wild life!”
Karenjit Kaur Vohra popularly known as Sunny Leone has done many films and TV shows. In 2005, she worked as a red-carpet reporter for the MTV Video Music Awards.
Moreover, the Bollywood beauty enjoys a massive fan following all thanks to her incomparable beauty, elegant style and killer dance moves.
