Priyanka Chopra goes scuba diving in Spain (VIDEO)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is surely documenting her travelling diaries enthusiastically as she spends gala time in Spain.
Keeping her massive fan following updated, the Quantico star shared glimpses of her trip to the picturesque country on her social media handles.
Needless to say, the 39-year-old's insight into Spain has impressed audiences across the globe. Moreover, she shared a stunning video of herself enjoying scuba-diving.
“There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God."
"I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh, Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!”
On the work front, she is currently busy shooting for Citadel which is directed by the Russo brothers. Citadel will mark her web series debut. It will release on Amazon Prime Video.
Moreover, Chopra is all set to return to the big screen with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline alongside Btown beauties Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
