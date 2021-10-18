Pakistan desires enduring ties with US: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler Monday called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said Inter Services Public Relations in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS said: "Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for an enduring relationship with the United States."

Gen Bajwa also reiterated the need for global convergence in Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis over there and pushed for coordinated efforts for the economic uplifting of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation as well as efforts for regional stability and pledged to play a role in further improving diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the statement added.