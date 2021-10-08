US deputy state secretary calls on COAS Bajwa

10:59 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
US deputy state secretary calls on COAS Bajwa
Share

RAWALPINDI – Wendy R. Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of State called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Friday, said the military’s media wing in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed.

COAS emphasized to maintain meaningful bilateral engagement for an enduring multi domain relationship between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, specially the assistance in successful evacuation operations and pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace.

