Web Desk
12:30 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
COAS directs troops to assist civil admin in rescue, relief operations in quake-hit areas  
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday directed troops stationed at Balochistan to provide all out assistance to civil administration in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts being carried out in the earthquake-hit areas of the province, said ISPR.

The army chief directed the officials to help mitigate difficulties faced by affected population of earthquake hit areas of Balochistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

UN chief expresses condolences

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and damages to properties resulting from the deadly earthquake that hit parts of the Balochistan province, saying the UN was ready to help Pakistan deal with the situation.

Pakistan marks 16th anniversary of deadly 2005 ... 11:31 AM | 8 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday observed the 16th anniversary of October 8, 2005, deadly earthquake in which over ...

