Netizens troll drama serial 'Laapata' for airing objectionable scene

HUM TV's Laapata has been the talk of the town lately giving its tantalizing storyline that the audience continues to ponder on.

Even though the plot is the usual run-of-the-mill story, its star-studded cast of Ayeza Khan, Sarah Khan, Ali Rehman Khan and Gohar Rasheed sets it apart.

The drama follows a beguiling genre as it narrates the incomplete love story of the characters and the grief that follows.

After the Gohar Rasheed-Sarah Khan slap scene created a furore, the latest scene that has created a ruckus on the internet is when Sarah Khan's character Falak is locked in jail with men.

The unfolding events lead to Falak being imprisoned in the locker with men and when Ali Rehman's character Shams comes to meet her and shouts, the police forbade him.

The particular scene left the audience dumbfounded as they came in terms with the absurdity of the scene. Blaming the production and the channel, the netizens slammed the scene and deemed it 'objectionable' and 'inappropriate'.

On the work front, the drama serial Laapata has garnered applause and the audience has been heaping praises of the versatile plotline and immecapble perfromances.