Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir blessed with a baby girl

Congratulations are in order as Pakistan's much-adored celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir have now become parents to a baby girl.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Falak introduced his little bundle of joy with an adorable picture of their little family.

Penning a heartfelt caption, the Ijazat singer expressed his gratitude for the birth of his first child,

"Rabi-Ul-Awal Mubarak Jummah Mubarak ALLAH pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

"Shukar ALHAMDULILLAH ???? So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing ALYANA FALAK App sab ke pyar or dua ka shukria"

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after he announced the arrival of his daughter.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been highly praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Laapata.