Esra Bilgic wins hearts with glimpses from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar
Share
Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic is drop-dead-gorgeous and her enthralling Instagram feed is adored by her massive fan following.
Winning hearts, this time around the stunner left everyone bedazzled as she shared adorable BTS pictures from the sets of her newly released drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar co-starring Ugur Gunes.
Channelling the old world charm, the 28-year-old stormed the internet with an adorable portrait where dons a classic red hat and rides a horse.
Sharing stunning clicks from the sets, she reminded her fans that the episode of her new drama will be released soon, “Today is #KanunsuzTopraklar. Our new episode is on @foxturkiye tonight at 20.00! Last 6 hours.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, she posted the trailer and wrote the caption in Turkish which reads: “Zonguldak, 1939. Kanunsuz Topraklar coming soon” followed by a heart emoji.
The series has left millions of her fans gushing over the power-packed performances. Expectations have skyrocketed as the audience wait for the exciting story to unfold.
Bilgic has gained much admiration and appreciation in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul on-aired.
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic now promoting her ... 10:56 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who rose to fame in Pakistan and globally due to her stellar performance in the hit TV ...
- 50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz03:59 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- National T20 Cup: Watch live Northern vs Central Punjab03:40 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan desires sustainable relationship with US: FM Qureshi03:25 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
-
- Students won’t be allowed to attend classes without vaccination ...02:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Esra Bilgic wins hearts with glimpses from the sets of Kanunsuz ...02:28 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
-
- Netizens troll drama serial 'Laapata' for airing objectionable scene01:37 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021