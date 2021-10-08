Esra Bilgic wins hearts with glimpses from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar
Esra Bilgic wins hearts with glimpses from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar
Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic is drop-dead-gorgeous and her enthralling Instagram feed is adored by her massive fan following.

Winning hearts, this time around the stunner left everyone bedazzled as she shared adorable BTS pictures from the sets of her newly released drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar co-starring Ugur Gunes.

Channelling the old world charm, the 28-year-old stormed the internet with an adorable portrait where dons a classic red hat and rides a horse. 

Sharing stunning clicks from the sets, she reminded her fans that the episode of her new drama will be released soon, “Today is #KanunsuzTopraklar. Our new episode is on @foxturkiye tonight at 20.00! Last 6 hours.”

Earlier, she posted the trailer and wrote the caption in Turkish which reads: “Zonguldak, 1939. Kanunsuz Topraklar coming soon” followed by a heart emoji.

The series has left millions of her fans gushing over the power-packed performances. Expectations have skyrocketed as the audience wait for the exciting story to unfold.

Bilgic has gained much admiration and appreciation in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul on-aired.

