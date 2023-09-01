Search

Lifestyle

Birthday wishes pour in for BTS band member Jungkook

Web Desk 10:09 PM | 1 Sep, 2023
Jungkook
Source: Instagram

Inside the K-pop realm, birthdays are a huge deal — for the idol and his fandom. On September 1, the biggest boy band BTS' member Jeon Jung-kook, aka Jungkook or JK, celebrated his 26th birthday.

The K-pop idol's friends and bandmates, RM and Jimin treated the fandom — BTS ARMY — with candid pictures with the birthday boy celebrating his big day and their unbreakable bond.

BTS member Jimin took to Instagram to extend a wholesome birthday wishes to Jungkook. Jimin shared a black and white photograph of the two stars on the picture-sharing app.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

Another band member, RM, also shared an Instagram story to wish the Golden Maknae.

In response to the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from his fans, Jungkook expressed immense gratitude through a message on Weverse, an app popular among K-pop idols to interact with their fans. 

In his message, the Korean singer expressed his contentment in recent days, and his desire to maintain the mutual trust between himself and the fandom.

Jungkook promised to continue making his fans happy in his concluding message.

Netizens demand BTS member to apologize for listening to Islamophobic music

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Birthday wishes pour in for Sumbul Iqbal

08:17 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Sadaf Kanwal celebrates 30th birthday with friends and family

05:10 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

Mom and dad from Ohio who share same birthday welcome twins on their birthday

12:17 AM | 29 Aug, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Sajjad Ali

09:32 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Sadaf Kanwal pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Shahroz Sabzwari

05:49 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Dua Lipa rings in 28th birthday with gratitude and nostalgia

04:57 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Shahdara SHO on the run after allegations of Rs30 million corruption

10:16 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 1, 2023

09:20 AM | 1 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 1, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 1, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 324.9 328.15
Euro EUR 348 351
UK Pound Sterling GBP 407 411
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.2 90
Saudi Riyal SAR 86 86.8
Australian Dollar AUD 206 210
Bahrain Dinar BHD 807.97 815.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 235 240
China Yuan CNY 41.75 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 44.22 44.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.72 39.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.38
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.36 994.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 789.03 797.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.27 83.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 233 238
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 345.28 347.78
Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 1, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 241,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,050.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (1 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Karachi PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Islamabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Peshawar PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Quetta PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Sialkot PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Attock PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Gujranwala PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Jehlum PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Multan PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Bahawalpur PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Gujrat PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Nawabshah PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Chakwal PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Hyderabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Nowshehra PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Sargodha PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Faisalabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Mirpur PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: