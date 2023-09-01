Birthday wishes pour in for BTS band member Jungkook

Inside the K-pop realm, birthdays are a huge deal — for the idol and his fandom. On September 1, the biggest boy band BTS' member Jeon Jung-kook, aka Jungkook or JK, celebrated his 26th birthday.

The K-pop idol's friends and bandmates, RM and Jimin treated the fandom — BTS ARMY — with candid pictures with the birthday boy celebrating his big day and their unbreakable bond.

BTS member Jimin took to Instagram to extend a wholesome birthday wishes to Jungkook. Jimin shared a black and white photograph of the two stars on the picture-sharing app.

Another band member, RM, also shared an Instagram story to wish the Golden Maknae.

In response to the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from his fans, Jungkook expressed immense gratitude through a message on Weverse, an app popular among K-pop idols to interact with their fans.

In his message, the Korean singer expressed his contentment in recent days, and his desire to maintain the mutual trust between himself and the fandom.

Jungkook promised to continue making his fans happy in his concluding message.