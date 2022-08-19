Alizeh Shah looks ethereal in new video

The angel-faced Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah stepped into the industry and changed the game. Her Disney-princess resembling features stole the hearts of millions of fans across the globe.

Shah is a sweet concoction of effervescence and innocence with her god-gifted talent of acting. The Ishq Tamasha actress keeps her fans updated with adorable and quirky videos.

The 22-year-old actress carved her name as a niche in the industry with back-to-back blockbuster projects but the most pertinent known factor is her delicate beauty and ability to embody any character whether complex or round; an epitome of beauty with brains.

In a recent video shared by a fan account of the Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress, Shah is seen goofing around with comical expressions.          

With multiple fan accounts and millions of fans around the world, the Taana Baana actress is set to become a legend in the coming years.

On the work front, Shah's recent projects include Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and the blockbuster drama serial Bebasi.

