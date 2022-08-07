Alizeh Shah reveals secret behind her weight loss journey

Pakistan’s one of the top actresses and model Alizeh Shah has shared secret behind her weight loss journey.

Lately, Alizeh Shah’s massive transformation became the talk of the town after she shed pounds in a very short time.

Alizeh Shah took to Instagram, and shared the secret behind her tremendous weight loss journey. She revealed that Dr Yumna Chattha is the dedication behind her successful weight loss journey as it was not an easy task at all. Dr Yumna’s diet plan and supplement ‘Morin-G’ helped her to loose weight, improve her diet, boost her metabolism and get back in shape. The supplement helps to reduce 4-5 kg a month, she added.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.