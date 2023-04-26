Kaifi Khalil to drop new song soon

Kaifi Khalil is one of the emerging talents of the Pakistani music industry with multiple hits, including Kana Yaari, Mast and Dilbar Dila Bide, under his belt.
The young and talented singer who made waves in the music industry with his hit single "Kahani Suno 2.0," has revealed that he will be releasing a continuation of the song very soon.
In an interview on Junaid Akram's podcast released on Eidul Fitr, the singer talked about the story behind the song and gave fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from the upcoming release.
Khalil shared that the new song wouldn't be titled "Kahani Suno 3.0," but it would be an explanation of his previous song. He explained that he wanted to do justice to the original track by rewriting it and creating a song that people could relate to as if they were listening to someone's story.
During the podcast, Khalil shared that he completed writing the song in just three days, and he was initially hesitant about it being a love song. He explained that he was scared that people wouldn't take it seriously as the theme of love is often seen as trivial in today's world.
When asked if the song is based on a real story, Khalil teased that he would answer this question in the next song that he is about to release as it would continue the story he started in te previous song.
On the possibility of a female version of the song, Khalil said that he has no idea about it, but it's certainly something that could be explored in the future. With his incredible voice and songwriting skills, there's no doubt that fans would love to hear a female version of this hit song.
Fans are now eagerly anticipating the release of this continuation and the answers it will bring.
