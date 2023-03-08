Search

Chahat Fateh Khan messes up Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno'

Noor Fatima 11:27 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Chahat Fateh Khan messes up Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno'

After Pakistani singer Aima Baig, Indian singer Swati Mishra and Dutch singer Emma Heesters, social media sensation Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has become the latest artist to cover Kaifi Khalil's smash hit Kahani Suno.

The iconic track, which was originally released in 2021, became an overnight hit with over 130 million views on YouTube and a gazillion fans online. 

Witnessing the popularity Khalil's song managed to amass, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan decided to grace social media feeds with his rendition and make headlines. Khan is popular for his quirky and unusual songs that take no time to spread like wildfire on social media platforms.

Not to be confused as a relative of legendary Nusrat or Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the 56-year-old social media star's real name is Kashif Rana. He gained massive recognition over his PSL anthem "Yeh Jo Pyara PSL Hai". 

After the success of his version of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem, Khan decided to jump onto the Kahani Suno bandwagon and gave netizens the ultimate gift of his rendition. 

Ever since the video went viral, Twitterati has been divided and some users are trolling Khan while others appreciating his skills. 

Kaifi Khalil is one of the emerging talents of the Pakistani music industry with multiple hits, including Kana Yaari, Mast and Dilbar Dila Bide, under his belt.

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

