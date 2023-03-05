Search

Who Is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Web Desk 05:00 PM | 5 Mar, 2023
Source: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan/Facebook

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is a new social media sensation, but his name must not be confused with the names of legendary Pakistani singers Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan or Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

His real name is Kashif Rana and the 56-year-old self-proclaimed singer, songwriter, and composer is a minicab driver from London.

He was born in Lahore in 1966. Although very little information is available about his family, but available data suggests he is married.

Chahat became an overnight sensation on social media in Pakistan after his anthem for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) went viral last month.

Besides doing live Facebook sessions, Chahat had been posting videos on his social media platforms during the lockdown period. Due to his popularity, he is now being invited to wedding functions. Some of his widely heard songs include “Mast Mast Sharabi, “Tun Tuna Tun”, and “Pehli Wari Aj Ohno”.

In a recent interview with a local TV channel recently, Chahat said,“I feel very honoured. I thank Allah for all this as three of my six songs released in the last six months became hit.”

“And especially, Ye Jo Pyara PSL Hai, has been watched by millions of people on social media so far,” he added.

Another interesting fact about Chahat is that he was once part of a musical band in Sheikhupura, a small city in Punjab. He studied at the Government College and then at Punjab University.

When asked about his future plans, Chahat said he was determined to pursue a career as a singer. His net worth is said to around Rs20-30 million — but there’s no proof, of course.

Although he is not related to the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan family in any way yet he continues to grab a lot of attention due to his unique name and his parodies of several songs.

