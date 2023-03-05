Imran Khan to move LHC for protective bail in Toshakhana case

LAHORE –Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday decided to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) for protective bail in the Toshakhana case.

The legal team of the former prime minister prepared the petition to submit to the court tomorrow.

Earlier today, the Islamabad police led by SP City Hussain Tahir delivered an arrest notice at former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence and left, while IG Islamabad said that the next phase would be to arrest the PTI chief for his persistent absences from Toshakhana court hearings.

Officers from Islamabad arrived at Imran Khan’s home in Lahore, which was surrounded by hundreds of his supporters, but were unable to find him.

“A team of Islamabad police has arrived in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan to comply with the court orders,” Islamabad police said in a tweet.

عمران خان گرفتاری سے گریزاں ہیں۔ ایس پی صاحب کمرے میں گئے ہیں مگر وہاں عمران خان موجود نہیں۔ ٹیم عمران خان کی گرفتاری کےلیے پہنچی ہے۔ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 5, 2023

The arrest warrant was issued after Imran failed to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case on February 28.