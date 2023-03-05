Islamabad police return from Zaman Park without arresting Imran Khan

Party leaders, workers throng PTI chief's residence to block his arrest
LAHORE – Islamabad police team has returned without making an arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, as the sudden move brings charged-up PTI workers on their toes, forcing law enforcers to return.
Islamabad SSP told the media that a team had visited Imran Khan’s Lahore residence to serve him the notice about his non-bailable arrest warrant issued by a local court in the Toshakhana case.
In a series of tweets today, the Islamabad police said the operation was being conducted with the cooperation of the Lahore police.
The development comes days after the Islamabad district and sessions court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.
As Islamabad police arrived in the city, leaders and workers of the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf started gathering outside the residence of the party chief to block his arrest.
It was reported that law enforcers may disperse crowds, possibly leading to clashes with charged activists of PTI who are flocking outside the PTI chief’s office on call of senior party officials.
In a social media post, Fawad Chaudhry urged workers to throng Zaman Park. The former minister warned that any attempt to arrest PTI chief will worsen the deteriorating situation, and warned the ruling alliance not to push the country into further crisis and act sensibly.
عمران خان کی گرفتاری کی کوئ بھی کوشش حالات کو شدید خراب کر دے گی، میں اس نا اھل اور پاکستان دشمن حکومت کو خبردار کرنا چاہ رہا پاکستان کو مزید بحران میں نہ دھکیلیں اور ہوش سے کام لیں، کارکنان زمان پارک پہنچ جائیں— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 5, 2023
PTI chief also took to Twitter, saying the country becomes a banana republic. 'What future can a country have when crooks are thrust as rulers upon it? Shehbaz Sharif was about to be convicted by NAB for money laundering and by FIA for another Rs16 bn corruption when he was rescued by General (r) Bajwa who kept getting NAB cases trial postponed,” the defiant politician said.
What future can a country have when crooks are thrust as rulers upon it? SS was about to be convicted by NAB for Rs 8 bn money laundering & by FIA for another Rs 16 bn corruption when he was rescued by Gen Bajwa who kept getting NAB cases trial postponed. While under trial he was— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 5, 2023
Earlier, several leaders of the ruling party warn of mass protests if Imran Khan was arrested. Fawad Chaudry said there are 74 cases against Imran Khan, calling it impossible to appear in court in all these cases.
He linked Imran’s detention with the postponement of upcoming general elections in Punjab.
Amid the sudden development, Islamabad police shared a tweet, saying that arrived at PTI chief's residence as per the court orders and will transfer Imran Khan to federal capital under their protection.
Capital administration also warned of stern action against those who try to obstruct the execution of court orders
عدالتی احکامات کے مطابق عمران خان کی گرفتاری کےلیے اسلام آباد پولیس کی ٹیم لاہور پہنچی ہے۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 5, 2023
لاہور پولیس کے تعاون سے تمام کارروائی مکمل کی جارہی ہے۔
عدالتی احکامات کی تکمیل میں رکاوٹ ڈالنے والوں کے خلاف قانونی کارروائی عمل میں لائی جائے گی۔
1/2
