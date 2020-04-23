PTV to telecast Taraweeh prayers live
07:29 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that PTV would live telecast Taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Ramazan, on the directives of the prime minister.
In a tweet, she said as always, the blessings of the holy month of Ramazan would reach every home.
She said during this time of coronavirus epidemic, people would stay at their homes and participate in live telecast of Taraweeh prayers.
