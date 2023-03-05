Juvaria Abbasi’s new dance video goes viral

Pakistani star actress Juvaria Abbasi has won hearts of the fans with her new dance video she posted on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the Dil, Diya, Dehleez actress shared a video which is making rounds on the internet. In the viral video, Abbasi can be seen flaunting her dance moves along with another artist Reham Rafiq. Both the actors look ravishing in their moves.

Abbasi shared the post with a caption, “Loved it …had so much making this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juvaria Abbasi (@juvariaabbasi)

On the work front, she appeared in the Dil, Diya, Dehleez (in which she plays a lead role) and Thori Si Khushiyan as well as Doraha, Andata, Sotayli, Tere Liye; the ARY Digital serials "Darmiyan" Phool Wali Gali and Phir Kho Jayye Na and PTV serials Maamta, Kash Mein Teri Beti Na Hoti and Chahatain.