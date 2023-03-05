Mehwish Hayat’s new bold video sets internet on fire

KARACHI – Pakistani diva Mehwish Hayat never missed a chance to entertain her fans.

Mehwish, 35, made social media users swoon with her every avatar as her bold persona, and glamorous looks are the reasons why the masses have fallen head over heels for her.

The actor lately jumped on ‘Do You Know Me’ trend, taking it to a photo-sharing application. The monochrome clip shows the Load Wedding star exposed, posing for the camera.

Several users showered praise on her as she exuded flamboyance while netizens shared derogatory comments about her latest picture.

Here’s how people reacted:

Mehwish, a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.